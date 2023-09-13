Maine men’s and women’s hockey coaches give season preview at Hockey East Media Day

The men’s team opens the regular season on Oct. 12 against Coach Barr’s alma mater, RPI. The women’s team starts with New Brunswick on Sept. 23.
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Maine’s hockey coaches gave a sneak peek of their teams at Tuesday’s Hockey East Media Day in Boston.

The men’s team opens the regular season on Oct. 12 against Coach Barr’s alma mater, RPI. The...
The men’s team opens the regular season on Oct. 12 against Coach Barr’s alma mater, RPI. The women’s team starts with New Brunswick on Sept. 23.(WABI)

Men’s bench boss Ben Barr is ready to get back on campus.

“For us, it’s just we can’t wait to get back home and get back on the ice with the guys. So far, it’s been a couple weeks of high-energy practices, and we’re excited about the group we have,” said Barr.

There will be a new leadership core without Jakub Sirota.

“We’re going to have more of probably a committee with our leadership. We have a lot of guys that have played big roles on our team the last couple years. We’re going to really rely on them to help the younger guys really adapt, learn how we do things, and hopefully continue to ascend those league standings,” said Barr.

On the women’s side, Molly Engstrom is looking forward to seeing the new cast.

“We’re really excited about the players that we have coming in. We’re excited about the group we have coming back. In some ways, we’re able to kind of settle in to what we worked for last year,” said Engstrom.

Every season is a new step for the Black Bears.

“There is going to be a lot of newness to the group, which can bring energy. We’re really looking forward to having Nina Rodgers on board as the forward coach as well, so it should be a good year for us,” said Engstrom.

The men’s team opens the regular season on Oct. 12 against Coach Barr’s alma mater, RPI. The women’s team starts with New Brunswick on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts

Latest News

Quarterback Ayden Maguire, running back Kamryn Webber, wideouts Gavyn Holyoke and Connor Fitch
Bucksport’s offense featuring experienced, senior weapons
The Flaggs won a Class A State Championship with Nokomis as freshmen in 2022
Cooper and Ace Flagg, Montverde Academy to play in Maine in January
The new kickoff is Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Maine-Rhode Island football game moved up due to Hurricane Lee
Saturday’s kickoff against Rhode Island is at 3:30 p.m. in Orono
Maine football preparing for conference opener