Long-lived Machias restaurant passes torch to Brewer business owner

A change in the food scene is coming to Machias. The Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant will soon be closing.

Bluebird has been a community staple since 1996. Another restaurant will take its place.

Mason’s Brewing Company will open its new Machias location in the Bluebird spot. Owners of both businesses are excited about the new expansion.

Mason’s is happy to bring something new to the Machias area that they already have ties to. Folks at Bluebird are pleased to be able to help Mason’s expand their reach.

Mason’s Brewery Owner, Chris Morley said, “We’ve been very fortunate that community has supported us in such a great way here and Brewer. We do a lot of civic events, so I just see us providing a different flair to what’s been done in the past. And it’s quite, you know, quite honestly, it’s a little bit humbling and a little bit of an honor to take over the legacy of where the Bluebird is, and then kind of put our spin on it and then carry the torch for the next 20 years. I don’t know if I’ll make it 20 years, but the next 20 years.”

Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant, Bethany Foss said, “I think it’s very exciting for my child to have Masons come to the area. I just hope that they will support Masons. It’s a great thing for the community. And I just want to thank the community for their support over the years and all my employees because they’ve all become family.”

Foss added she will determine the future of the catering side of Bluebird but will certainly continue to make and sell their famous blueberry vinaigrette.

For more information on where to buy that or about Bluebird’s last day, you can check out their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063701374303

