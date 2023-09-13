Cooper and Ace Flagg, Montverde Academy to play in Maine in January

The Flaggs won a Class A State Championship with Nokomis as freshmen in 2022
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport’s Cooper and Ace Flagg are coming back to Maine for a two-game slate of high school basketball games.

Montverde Academy will be coming from Florida to the Pine Tree State in early January, according to National High School Basketball Insider Samad Hines of TheGrindHoops.com.

The twins’ mom, Kelly, confirmed the report on social media, as well as Michele Story of Montverde Academy.

Cooper is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024.

He and Ace moved to Florida after winning a Class A State Championship with Nokomis as freshmen in 2022.

