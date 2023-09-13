Cloudy Skies & Scattered Showers Again Today, Showers Likely Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another unsettled day across the state as low pressure approaches. We’ll see cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and some scattered showers throughout the day as a warm front lifts northward through the state. Low pressure will pull a cold front towards the state today then through the state tonight and early Thursday. As the cold front approaches, showers are expected to become more numerous/widespread from west to east later this afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. The clouds and showers will again keep temperatures from moving much today with highs only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue tonight as the cold front moves through. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lingering rain will remain in the forecast mainly over Eastern Maine to start the day Thursday as the cold front clears the state. As the front moves to our east, morning rain will taper off by late morning/early afternoon followed by brightening skies from west to east as the afternoon progresses. Less humid air will move in behind the front so it will feel much more comfortable as we progress through the day Thursday too. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Friday looks like a good day as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Of course all eyes are focused on Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts here in Maine. There’s still some uncertainty with regard to the exact track of the storm but the latest data has shifted the track of the storm a bit further west which means a higher likelihood that much of the state will be impacted by this storm. The worst of it would be Saturday and Saturday night. Early estimates still look like we can expect wind gusts up to up to 55+ MPH and rainfall totals of 1″-3″+ look possible too.

The latest update as of 5am today from the National Hurricane Center has shifted Lee's track a bit westward aiming towards Washington County as a weak Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm Saturday evening around 8pm. (wabi)

With that being said... the rainfall that we’ve received over the past few days combined with additional rainfall today and tonight will lead to saturated ground as Lee approaches. With an additional 1″-3″+ of rain possible this weekend... flooding could be an issue in spots especially with some of our smaller streams, low lying and poor drainage areas. Also with a saturated ground and plenty of leaves on the trees, winds gusting to 55 MPH or possibly higher will lead to a higher potential for tree damage, power outages, etc.

The other part of this is the likelihood of high surf and rip currents especially later Friday through Saturday night. Seas will be gradually building over the next few days as Lee approaches. Highest waves look to come late Friday night through Saturday night and could result in coastal splashover/flooding issues and beach erosion.

It’s still a few days away but now it is the time to start taking precautions and preparing for some stormy weather this weekend. We will keep a close eye on it and update you as we continue to fine tune the details.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy drizzle. Showers will become more numerous from west to east later this afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs between 67°-73°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-63°. South/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers especially eastern areas then drier during the afternoon with brightening skies. Becoming less humid. Highs between 63°-72°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Comfy! Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT. Mostly cloudy. Rain & gusty wind likely. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: FIRST ALERT. Rain and wind tapering off during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs 60s to near 70°.

