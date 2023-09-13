Belfast gets prepared for Hurricane Lee.

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -The City of Belfast is getting ready for Hurricane Lee.

City Manger Erin Herbig says at this point, it’s still unclear what the impacts of the hurricane will be.

But, Herbig says they’re preparing the best way they can.

“Our crews have been really, really busy making preparations so we can best respond to the storm. This involves, we’ve contacted all mooring owners to make sure that they check their votes and our mooring gear. We’ve notified everyone including the fishermen, that if they can get their boats and trailers away from the harbor, that’s probably good for their boats and trailers as well as giving us a little more space in response to the storm. We’re also securing the city wharf, Thompson’s Wharf down here on the water, making sure that that is secure and it’s checked. And then lastly, our harbor crew and our public works crew are looking just to prepare should we have to close the breakwater or any roads along the water here in Belfast”, Erin Herbig adds that they have dealt with storms in the past that have caused damage.

