Bucksport’s offense featuring experienced, senior weapons

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport Golden Bucks are led on offense by quarterback Ayden Maguire, running back Kamryn Webber, and wideouts Gavyn Holyoke and Connor Fitch.

“Me, Gavyn, and even Connor, we’ve all been playing since we’ve been in first or second grade. Kam moved here from Old Town in seventh grade, so he’s really been a part of us for the past four years. He knows what we want. We know what they want, so it’s great to just be able to come together and just be a team for our last senior year,” said Maguire, senior quarterback/safety.

Holyoke and Fitch team up to form a tough wideout duo to face.

“It’s been going since I’ve been in third grade. All of us have been playing together since we were little guys. I just switched to receiver in my high school career, and Ayden jumped in at quarterback. He’s really stepped up to that role. I’ve been along the ride with him,” said Holyoke, senior wide receiver/defensive end.

“Especially if Gavyn is in the backfield, a lot of people are keyed in on him because he’s a dog. If the corner is guarding me, he might be reading run just because he knows Gavyn’s in the backfield. He’s probably going to get the ball. We can put him in the backfield, and I’ll be wide open,” said Fitch, senior wide receiver/cornerback.

Webber serves as a tailback that’s dangerous in the open field.

“I just like to do what’s best for the team, whether that’s stay and block or just play hard and run. I definitely think this is the best offense that I’ve been a part of in a very long time. I see great things from us,” said Webber, senior running back/linebacker.

These players have grown up together.

“Being able to trust all your guys and being able to know that they will do what they need to to get the touchdown and first down, make the big play, it’s really heartwarming to know that these guys can have our backs,” said Maguire.

The Golden Bucks are looking for big things this season. They are hosting Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.

They’re honoring their longtime coach, Joel Sankey, at the game.

He retired this spring after two tenures in Bucksport starting in the 1970s and 1990s.

