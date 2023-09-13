‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on "The Brady Bunch," recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

