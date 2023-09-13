Airline continues to add new non-stop options from Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Breeze Airways continues to expand its footprint at the Portland International Jetport. Wednesday, the low-cost carrier announced new nonstop service from Portland to Fort Myers, Florida.

The winter and spring seasonal service will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Nov. 15.

Breeze announced in February that it would begin service to Portland in May and has expanded its service several times since. It will now connect Maine with three Florida destinations, along with its existing year-round service to Tampa and Orlando. The airline also offers seasonal service to Charleston, South Carolina; Islip/Long Island, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased to see Breeze continue to invest in the Portland community,” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director. “Today’s announcement means Mainers have non-stop access to our top three Florida destinations with Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers.”

“Now with Fort Myers, Breeze offers Portland residents more Florida destinations that any other airline,” said Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey. “Whether it’s Fort Myers, Tampa or Orlando, travelers from Maine now have a great choice of affordable and convenient flights for a warm, family-friendly winter vacation destination.”

This new route will be flown on Breeze’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft featuring three unique seating options, including Breeze Ascent, a recliner-style seat in a 2x2 configuration with 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width and special amenities such as complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcohol.

Breeze offers passengers both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest. Breeze Ascent is included in the Nicest bundle, or sold a la carte with Nice or Nicer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.