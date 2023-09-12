Two officers on leave, one in custody after shooting in Deer Isle

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Hancock County Sheriff’s Officers are being put on leave after an officer involved shooting in Deer Isle on Sunday.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, officials attempted to arrest 37-year-old Aaron Bulger of Deer Isle on a warrant.

They say Bulger resisted and assaulted an officer and a K9 and shots were fired during the altercation.

Bulger was not hit by any gunfire but was still examined at the hospital before being booked into jail.

Sgt Travis Frost and Deputy Zack Allen were placed on administrative leave, and the Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.