Senator Angus King introduces new bill to help teachers with expenses
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAINE (WABI) - Senator Angus King is introducing a new bill to help teachers with out-of-pocket expenses.
Right now -- the current deduction for teachers is 300-dollars.
This bill would increase that to one-thousand dollars and index it to inflation going forward.
Supplies from notebooks to pencils to paper products would be covered.
