Senator Angus King introduces new bill to help teachers with expenses

School Supplies
School Supplies
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Senator Angus King is introducing a new bill to help teachers with out-of-pocket expenses.

Right now -- the current deduction for teachers is 300-dollars.

This bill would increase that to one-thousand dollars and index it to inflation going forward.

Supplies from notebooks to pencils to paper products would be covered.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Organizations gather in Waterville to provide resources to people in need
Organizations gather in Waterville to provide resources to people in need
Challenger's Virtual Mission to Mars, extended to more communities
Challenger’s Virtual Mission to Mars, extended to more communities
MEMA has recommendations on how Mainers can prepare for potential storm
MEMA has recommendations on how Mainers can prepare for potential storm
PFAS
Central Maine doctors searching for PFAS study participants