Rain Wednesday night into Thursday; watching Hurricane Lee for weekend

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover will persist overnight along with light showers and fog. Wednesday will be cloudy, and a few showers are possible as a warm front lifts through the state. Periods of heavy rain are possible starting Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through from west to east. Western Maine may see some sunshine on Thursday, but Eastern Maine will likely deal with mostly cloudy skies with rain in the morning and showers lingering into the afternoon.

By Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Impacts from Hurricane Lee are expected to start Friday night.

As of Tuesday evening, Hurricane Lee is a Category 3 hurricane north of Puerto Rico. As Hurricane Lee gets closer to the waters off New England, it may still be a Category 1 Hurricane. As of now, Eastern Maine could be dealing with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and flooding. In addition, coastal impacts include high surf and rip currents. Power outages are possible. Conditions should begin to improve into Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers, drizzle and fog. Lows 58-64°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Highs 66-75°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy west. In eastern Maine, cloudy with morning rain and then afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lee impacts. Cloudy with potentially heavy rain. Highs in the 60s. North-northwest wind 10-20. Strong wind gusts are likely.

SUNDAY: Lee impacts. Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph. Strong wind gusts are possible.

