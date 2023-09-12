Organizations gather in Waterville to provide resources to people in need

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “We have tried it different ways in the past, it didn’t work, so it was, we are going to bring it to the people,” Stevens said.

Over 60 organizations gathered at the head of falls park in Waterville, to provide resources to those in need.

“Expecting people who are struggling to bounce all over the city of the state to access resources does not set them up for success,” Stevens said.

Instead, Todd Stevens, Waterville’s community outreach coordinator, says it is a one-stop opportunity to provide help.

“We want the community as a whole to know that while we understand that there’s a different population that struggle with different areas, the community as a whole, there are resources that help everybody,” Stevens said.

Stevens, who has been in his new role since March, says he saw the need in the community.

“Previously having worked in crisis work, and social work, just understanding that people are not going to be successful if the resources are not at their fingertips,” Stevens said.

Waterville police chief William Bonney agrees. He says that’s part of the purpose of the position.

“As we were looking to developing this position, we realized there was so much more to it. And mental health is a huge issue, but it often co-occurs with other disorders such as substance use disorder, so we expanded the job description so that Todd can really be out there focusing on the under-served in our community and trying to connect them to resources,” Bonney said.

As the first many, Stevens says he’s grateful to see many organizations eager to help.

“There are so many people in this community that are food insecure, it doesn’t matter whether or not they are living in the tent or living in an apartment or home, that does not mean that they are not facing food insecurities, so having partners like that here is vital,” Stevens said.

And to the people struggling in any way, there is hope.

“Maybe there are not ready to take that step today with their substance abuse or with their mental health but if they can walk away with the image in their head that there were 60 organizations here that want to help me, when the times comes that they are ready, they will know that the people are out there,” Stevens said.

