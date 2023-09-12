Officials locate body of missing Naples man

Joseph Jimino
Joseph Jimino(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service confirmed this morning that the body of 40-year-old Joseph Jimino of Naples has been found.

Jimino had not been seen since September 7th and was last known to be riding his ATV.

Officials say the found Jimino near the South Tamworth Rd in Otisfield.

Initial investigation shows that Jimino died due to injuries sustained during an ATV crash.

Jimino’s body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

Jimino was reported missing on Monday.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

north yarmouth puppy rescue
Maine puppy rescued after getting head stuck in toy
Aaron Bulger
Two officers on leave, one in custody after shooting in Deer Isle
The plans come amid declining student enrollment in the UMaine system.
University of Maine system aims to invest $1.2 billion in infrastructure repairs
Liam Nelson said he never intended to catch the shark.
Fisherman in Old Orchard Beach reels in large shark, works to set it free