Officials locate body of missing Naples man

OTISFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service confirmed this morning that the body of 40-year-old Joseph Jimino of Naples has been found.

Jimino had not been seen since September 7th and was last known to be riding his ATV.

Officials say the found Jimino near the South Tamworth Rd in Otisfield.

Initial investigation shows that Jimino died due to injuries sustained during an ATV crash.

Jimino’s body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

Jimino was reported missing on Monday.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.