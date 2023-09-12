MEMA has recommendations on how Mainers can prepare for potential storm

MEMA has recommendations on how Mainers can prepare for potential storm
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our weather team and news team are keeping a close eye on the path of Hurricane Lee.

Maine Emergency Management Agency is also tracking the storm.

They’re working closely with power companies, Maine D-O-T and other agencies as we get closer to seeing potential impacts from the storm.

They say, while the effects of Lee on Maine is uncertain at this time, everyone should prepare.

MEMA’s Public Information Officer, Vanessa Corson said, “It’s a common misconception that hurricanes only affect the coast when in fact, a storm could make it inland and sit there and spin and dump rain. So really everybody needs to be prepared, not just people who live along the coast.”

”At this point folks should prepare for the what if of evacuation as well as sheltering in place. So your go bag should have toiletries and everyday essentials, a flashlight, extra batteries, local maps, cash and then individual needs like baby formula prescription medication or reading glasses if you need emergency supplies at home would include a three day supply of food that doesn’t require cooking a gallon of water per person per day. And of course don’t forget about your pets and some form of entertainment for your kids that does not require electricity.”

To get ahead of the potential storm, coastal towns are removing floats and boats, while folks inland are securing boat assets.

For information from MEMA, you can go to https://www.maine.gov/mema/home

