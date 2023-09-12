Man wanted for murder in Maine arrested after police chase in Mississippi

BILOXI, Mississippi (WMTW) - A man wanted for murder in Maine was arrested in Mississippi Monday evening.

Police in Biloxi, Mississippi arrested 34-year-old Andrew Redmond while he was driving on Interstate 10.

Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in late July. Robinson’s body was found along Old Belgrade Road in Augusta after being spotted by motorists.

Officials never released his cause of death but say Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other.

On Monday, Redmond was driving on Interstate 10 with his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond.

When police in Mississippi attempted to stop their vehicle, officials say Andrew Redmond led them on a chase. Redmond eventually pulled over and was taken into custody, along with his wife.

Andrew Redmond is awaiting extradition to Maine for his alleged murder of Robinson. His wife has been charged with failing to comply following the pursuit.

Biloxi police are being credited with ending the search for Andrew Redmond, along with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Federal Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

