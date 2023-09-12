Man wanted for murder in Maine arrested after police chase in Mississippi

34-year-old Andrew Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in late...
34-year-old Andrew Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in late July.(Harrison County Detention Center)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Mississippi (WMTW) - A man wanted for murder in Maine was arrested in Mississippi Monday evening.

Police in Biloxi, Mississippi arrested 34-year-old Andrew Redmond while he was driving on Interstate 10.

Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in late July. Robinson’s body was found along Old Belgrade Road in Augusta after being spotted by motorists.

Officials never released his cause of death but say Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other.

On Monday, Redmond was driving on Interstate 10 with his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond.

When police in Mississippi attempted to stop their vehicle, officials say Andrew Redmond led them on a chase. Redmond eventually pulled over and was taken into custody, along with his wife.

Andrew Redmond is awaiting extradition to Maine for his alleged murder of Robinson. His wife has been charged with failing to comply following the pursuit.

Biloxi police are being credited with ending the search for Andrew Redmond, along with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Federal Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Joseph Jimino
Officials locate body of missing Naples man
north yarmouth puppy rescue
Maine puppy rescued after getting head stuck in toy
Aaron Bulger
Two officers on leave, one in custody after shooting in Deer Isle
The plans come amid declining student enrollment in the UMaine system.
University of Maine system aims to invest $1.2 billion in infrastructure repairs