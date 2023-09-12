Maine puppy rescued after getting head stuck in toy

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A Great Dane puppy is safe after getting his head stuck in a small hole in a plastic, serpentine toy that dogs typically run through.

Firefighters with North Yarmouth Fire Rescue were called Monday morning as the dog was starting to choke. Staff members where the puppy was were helping the puppy breathe by applying gentle pressure to his airway, keeping it open.

Firefighters crawled inside the plastic tube and then used a section of hose that is typically used for vehicle extraction to protect the puppy’s head while they cut the plastic from around his head.

north yarmouth puppy rescue (North Yarmouth Fire Rescue)

The puppy was quickly freed and had no apparent effects.

Firefighters said this was one of the biggest and most well-behaved puppies they have seen in a long time.

