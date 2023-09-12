A joy of life celebration at Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Residents and staff at Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood released a few dozen butterflies today.

It was a celebration of the joy of life.

Before releasing the butterflies, residents sang a few songs together and listened to a message from Ron Cunningham.

Michelle Rossignol is the life enrichment manager at the center.

She says it is one of many events and activities to engage their residents.

“You get to see the joy on their faces. And you get to see that love that connection that they have with the staff and their family and if there was family members here, the staff that was here and it’s just that big connection, that idea of family, that they got to be a part of that and to see that joy on their face and just know that they’re doing something that’s meaningful, something that’s enjoyable, that we all get to share that together is just priceless to us,” Rossignol said.

One of the songs they sang together was “you are my sunshine.”

