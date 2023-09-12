Injured woman rescued from Bald Mountain in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A woman was rescued from Bald Mountain in Camden.

Camden fire fighters and local search and rescue teams took a little more than a hour to bring the injured hiker down, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

Authorities tell the publication the woman fell Sunday on the mountain, hitting her head near the summit. She was able to call 9-1-1.

According to a post on Camden Fire and Rescue, it took nearly two dozen first responders 2 hours to bring the hiker from the summit to a waiting ambulance.

It took first responders nearly 2 hours to get the injured woman to a waiting ambulance. (Camden Fire & Rescue)

