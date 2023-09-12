Husson unveils new esports facility

The space features 35 gaming PCs and five console stations
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson esports unveiled its new 1,840 sq. ft. facility at Darling Learning Center in an opening ceremony.

The team started in 2022 and won this past season’s Eastern College Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup.

“It’s something that enhances the college experience, for sure, for a student, especially because it lures a student who might not be looking at college in the first place. Being able to have an opportunity for someone that might not be looking at college in the first place (is special. If) they have an interest in esports and that’s what drives them to come to Husson and pursue an academic education, then they learn skills within esports that they can later take on to a professional career and into the workforce. That’s really something special,” said A.J. Kool, Husson ESports Coordinator.

You can follow the group on Twitch by searching Husson University Esports.

