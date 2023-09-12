Cloudy & Cool With Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another unsettled day today as we deal with two systems affecting our weather. The system that has been plaguing us the past couple of days is sitting just offshore. At the same time... our next system is approaching from the west. These will keep us under mostly cloudy skies for today along with the chance for some scattered showers at any point throughout the day. Temperatures won’t move much today due to the clouds, shower chances and a northeast wind. Look for highs to only reach the mid to upper 60s for most locales. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight along with the chance for some scattered showers. Nighttime lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure and its associated cold front will be approaching the state Wednesday morning. Out ahead of the front we’ll start with cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers during the morning through early afternoon. As the front continues to approach... showers are expected to become a steadier and heavier rain from west to east across the state during the mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s for highs Wednesday. Rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning before tapering from west to east Thursday morning as the front moves through the state. Lingering rain Thursday morning will wind down and give way to drier conditions during the afternoon with some breaks of sunshine possible. Less humid air will move in behind the front so it will feel much more comfortable as we progress through the day Thursday too. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Friday looks like a good day with a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Of course all eyes are focused on Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts here in Maine. There’s still some uncertainty with regard to the exact track of the storm but it’s starting to look more likely that the storm will pass just east of us somewhere near the western end of Nova Scotia into the Bay of Fundy. Some data is trying to track the storm further west... hence the uncertainty with regard to the track so stay tuned to future forecasts as we continue to fine tune the details. If the more easterly track pans out then Central and Eastern Maine will see the brunt of Lee in the form of gusty winds and rainfall. Early estimates look like wind gusts up to 45-55 MPH look possible so power outages will be possible and rainfall totals of 1″-3″ look possible too with the highest amounts Downeast. The other part of this is the likelihood of high surf and rip currents especially later Friday through Saturday night. Seas will be gradually building over the next few days as Lee approaches. Highest waves look to come Friday night into Saturday and could result in coastal splashover/flooding issues and beach erosion.

We’re watching it closely and will keep you up to date on the details as the storm gets closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid. Highs between 63°-69°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning followed by rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs between 66°-72°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers especially eastern areas then drier during the afternoon. Becoming less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Comfy! Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT. Mostly cloudy. Rain & gusty wind possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

