Challenger’s Virtual Mission to Mars, extended to more communities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center has been busy with another mission...to Mars.

Through the Challenger Maine’s NASA CAAT Grant, they have been offering Virtual Destination Mars Missions to kids in rural Maine communities.

With the extension of the Challenger virtual program these free, interactive virtual field trips are being offered to towns that had not been able to participate.

Folks at Challenger are calling on these communities to reach out and get a session scheduled.

Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s Executive Director, Kirsten Hubbard said, “We also get to connect with students and tell them what’s happening at NASA. What’s happening right now with Mars missions. And it’s really making it current and bringing it really have a NASA connection to Maine students for free. So really, this is just a great opportunity. We just don’t want any town that could be eligible to miss out, reached out to us and we will get your community connected because this is again, a great NASA resource for Maine students.”

The extension ends on December 31st this year, and they want to get in as many of these communities as they can.

To learn more or get your community signed up, you can go to https://www.astronaut.org/

