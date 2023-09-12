Bangor woman living with ALS sets her sights on fundraising, finishing book

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Photographer, artist, author, website designer. One Bangor woman is proving her disease isn’t holding her back from achieving her goals.

You can also add fundraiser and advocate to that list. On Saturday, Tammy Michaels of Bangor will be in Orono helping to raise awareness for ALS, the disease she’s been living with since 2019.

”I am feeling better than I have in a long time. Last year was rough.”

Last year may have been rough for Tammy Michaels but it didn’t stop her from getting a lot accomplished in her Bangor home.

“I have been spending most of my time spreading awareness all over social media.”

Since the summer of 2020 -- Tammy has been sharing her journey with ALS with us after being diagnosed the previous fall.

She’s been an open book, describing the physical and emotional turmoil the disease has caused in her life but she’s also shared another another side of ALS: how she’s continued to tap into other sides of herself like how she set her sights on being an author and an advocate with the help of her eyes.

“I had no idea what I could do with my eyes.”

Tammy started preparing to use her eye gaze a few years back knowing there would come a time when she wouldn’t be able to move the same or be able to talk.

“It has definitely taken me some time to figure things out but I honestly have surprised myself with the things I have been able to do It is very cool, some people don’t believe me with some of the things I can do until they are here witnessing it themselves.”

Her Eyegaze is her primary form of communication. Tammy prerecorded a catalog of words and phrases before she lost the ability to talk. Now she uses the movement of her eyes to select words to talk, to type and even to write her memoir.

“I’m almost done. It takes you back to my high school years and the journey of my life going forward. It is not the most perfect writing but I feel it is me.”

She’s also continued educating people on social media about living with ALS through her Facebook page Tamurai’s Adventures and recently Tammy has taken the world of TikTok by storm. She now has more than 10,000 followers.

“I have enjoyed that because people can see me and ask me questions about ALS. It has been wonderful.”

She’s also taking on the Walk to Defeat ALS again this year.

“I walked my last steps in August 2020 at the first walk that I attended during Covid.”

The walk raises money for research for a cure but also goes beyond that.

“It also helps patients like me receive support from ALS clinics, workshops for Caregivers and grants that help with making your home more accessible.”

That accessibility is critical to ensure people living with the disease can still live their life.

“It is important to share that no matter how difficult your life may be it is possible to still live your life to the fullest no matter what. You can do anything if you choose to push for it.”

You can find a link to donate to Tammy’s Walk to Defeat ALS team here.

There is still time to register for the walk on Saturday at 10:30 at the University of Maine in Orono.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.