Wellspring hosted their Annual Race for Recovery on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wellspring’s Eighth Annual Race for Recovery was held on Sunday.

Community members gathered on the Bangor Waterfront to celebrate the hope and possibilities for life in recovery through this 5K.

The event was open to everyone including runners, joggers, walkers, and others.

The race provided an opportunity for the public to learn more about trauma informed substance use and co-occurring mental health treatment.

It also raised funds to support Wellspring’s efforts to ensure care for all who are seeking services.

Sunday’s race brought extra delight for Wellspring’s Executive Director Suzanne Farley.

“For me, when I come out and I see the turnout like we’ve got today, it just warms my heart because I know that the community believes in what we’re doing and they support what we’re doing. And that’s what it means to hold a community event,” said Farley.

Matthew Braun is among the thousands of Mainers now trying to make a change through the recovery process. He also took part in the Wellspring 5k event.

“And so, one of the things that I really want to hammer home is that recovery is an amazing life changing process and even if it may take you another five, ten, fifteen years to accomplish your dreams it’s definitely possible,” said Braun.

You can learn more about the cause at wellspringmaine.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.