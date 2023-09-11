A Popular Event Returns to the Cole Land Museum

Cole land transportation museum
Cole land transportation museum(Connor Magliozzi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - History will come to life in Bangor Tuesday night!

The Cole Land Museum is hosting a Night at the Museum.

While the event is based on the movie they have decided to add a Maine twist that will bring the museum to life.

Back in June they hosted the same experience with a turn out of 660 people.

They anticipate the festivities will have something everyone can enjoy.

”We are hopeful for a bigger turn out this time. We would love to see the event keep growing and we have about 25 people who are going to be here in costume in actual uniforms and representing Maine’s working history.”

“Its just a really great night to have some real live people here for those children to interact with not just looking at our static displays but really get to learn in a new unique way.” Said Jennifer Munson the director of the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

The event will be from 5pm.-8pm.

Admission is free to children and just 5 dollars for adults.

