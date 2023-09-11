New Hampshire man arrested and charged after home invasion and stabbing in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A New Hampshire man is in custody after police say he broke into a home in Berwick and stabbed someone inside.

Samuel Woods, 30, has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Berwick police say they responded to the incident on Keay Road just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they said Woods was crawling through a kitchen window at the home. The home was locked, so officers smashed the sliding glass door to get inside where they arrested Woods.

The man who was stabbed suffered two stab wounds and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he remained overnight before being released on Sunday.

Police say the homeowners know Woods, who is being held at York County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.