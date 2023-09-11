Murder victim described as hero; Police investigating after body found in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - “A hero to many.”

That is how friends are describing 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin of Freeport, whose body was found presumably dumped in the woods near Clark Pond Parkway in South Portland.

Goodwin’s body was discovered in a ditch near Home Depot in South Portland on Tuesday just after 4 p.m.

An autopsy was performed on the body and the Maine Medical Examiner determined Goodwin was the victim of a homicide.

”I just dropped to the floor. I was, everything in me, my heart, my soul, everything in me was just shattered,” said Stephanie Doyle, a friend of Goodwin’s.

Doyle described her reaction when she heard that her best friend had been murdered. Doyle said her friend lived in Freeport and cared for her older mother. She had no siblings. Doyle said Goodwin’s boyfriend died suddenly a year ago.

”I’m confused. I don’t know why this happened to such a good person. I don’t understand why bad things happen to good people,” Doyle said.

Goodwin worked as a drug and alcohol counselor and her friends described her as a hero to many people. Doyle said she met Goodwin about seven years ago while the two attended a mutual support group.

Doyle said Goodwin had problems with drugs, but she worked hard to get clean and helped others.

”She saved the lives of many people. Sponsored many people. Just her bravery. Her courage. The tenderness in her spirit. Her spunkiness. It’s an inspiration. She’s a hero to so many people,” Doyle said.

On Friday afternoon, police with trained K-9s were in the woods searching for evidence. Detectives have been interviewing people, but as of now, no arrests have been made. Authorities are searching for the vehicle Goodwin was last seen in.

It was described as a blue 2016 Honda CRV with a Maine license plate 2773VM. If you’ve seen this vehicle, you’re asked to call Maine State Police.

