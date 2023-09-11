Maine delegation issue statements on 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Maine (WABI) - Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers were able to overpower the hijackers on the flight.

Six Mainers were among those killed in the attack.

Maine’s delegation has released statements to mark the 22nd anniversary of September 11th.

Robert Jalbert, of Lewiston, was on United Flight 175 that hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.

James Roux, of Portland, was also on United Flight 175. An avid hiker, Roux was on his way to climb the Himalayas.

Robert and Jacqueline Norton, of Lubec, were on American Airlines Flight 11 when it hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. The husband and wife were traveling to their son’s wedding in California.

Commander Robert Schlegel grew up in Gray. A career Navy man, Schlegel was posted at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

Stephen Ward, of Gorham, had just moved to New York City to work for the bond firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Ward was one of the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Maine’s delegation has released statements to mark the 22nd anniversary of September 11th.

In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide Monday, September 11, 2023 in honor of the victims and survivors of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Governor issued the following statement:

“We pause to remember and honor the victims and survivors of the September 11th terrorist attacks, including those from Maine, whose lives were cut short on that awful day. We also pay tribute to the service of the first responders whose actions saved the lives of many, and we remember, with great reverence and respect, those heroes who gave their lives to save others. In these times of division, may we remember and recommit to the unity and shared purpose that guided us all through those difficult and dark hours.”

U.S. Senator Angus King released the following statement:

“On September 11th, 2001, Americans across the country faced one of the toughest days in our nation’s history. As terrorists sought to instill fear and challenge our values, in those darkest moments, Americans proved that no enemy — foreign or domestic — would be able to destroy America’s principles of democracy and liberty.

“Today, we honor and remember those who perished, and those who answered the call of duty and service after these horrific attacks. We, as a nation, are forever indebted to their sacrifice, especially those who paid the ultimate price. They deserve nothing less than our full support. These men and women — from everyday New Yorkers and Pentagon workers, to first responders and the passengers on Flight 93 — are the definition of American patriotism and represent the very best of our nation.

“We must also honor the resolve and resilience of the American people whose focus on our freedoms guided us through that moment in history. It is my hope that today we reflect on what unites us, not divides us. It is clear our nation is stronger when we stand together, and as we look toward the future, we must strive to uphold the American values for which so many made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.