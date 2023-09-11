Madison man pleads guilty to switching tags at Home Depot and Lowe’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man accused of switching bar codes on items from Home Depot and Lowe’s pleaded guilty in federal court today.

51-year-old Aaron Hoster pleaded guilty to wire fraud and attempted wire fraud.

According to court records, Hoster would go into these stores between 2021 and 2023 and would take bar codes from cheaper items and put them on a more expensive item so he could pay less for it.

For example, he took a tag for a $20 item and put it on an item that was over $400.

Records state that Hoster lost the companies over $50,000 by doing this.

Hoster faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

