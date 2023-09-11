Fire Marshals investigating garage fire in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshals office is investigating a fire at a residence in Winslow.

The fire happened around 4:15 Sunday afternoon on Donna Street and was mostly in the attached garage but started to spread to the home.

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.

There were no injuries.

No word on how many people lived in the home.

