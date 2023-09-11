Dreary work week, potential impact from Lee by the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The weather will remain unsettled for the start of the work week. The bulk of the precipitation will push off into New Brunswick by late Monday morning and early afternoon. The system will leave behind another frontal boundary which will help stir up some additional isolated showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be cool, only reaching the upper 60′s north and low 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Any left over showers will begin to slowly dissipate tonight. A weak and quickly moving ridge of high pressure slides through on Tuesday. However, there is still a chance for some isolated showers through out the day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A low pressure system exiting the Great Lakes will begin to lift a warm front through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That will allow for some scattered showers and storms to build across western and northern Maine. Then the low will pass to our north dragging through a cold front by Wednesday night into Thursday. The cold front will bring more widespread showers with downpours leading to locally heavy rainfall. Rain could be heavy enough to cause potential flash flooding concerns for Wednesday into Thursday. Rain should clear out by Thursday evening. High pressure will slide over the region for Friday bringing us a dry day with partly cloudy skies

The front that exits the region Thursday morning will be the same front to interact with Hurricane Lee. There interaction with each other will help determine Hurricane Lee’s track. The models are still flipping back and forth between a “close to the coast” track and a “farther out to sea” track. Regardless of track, there will still be marine impacts with long period swells building up to 5-6′ by Thursday, and dangerous rip currents. Being that it is the peak of hurricane season, its always smart to make sure to check up on your generator, have extra fuel, have batteries, keep up on your stock of non-perishable food items, and have an emergency kit.

TODAY: Scattered showers through out the morning tapers to isolated showers by this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 60′s across northern Maine and the lower 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers persist overnight. Overcast with patchy fog developing. Lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly dry, chance for an isolated shower primarily across western and northern Maine. Highs will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, potentially heavy. Highs in the 60′s and low 70′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tapering off by the evening. Highs in the 60′s and low 70′s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

