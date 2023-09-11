Brewer FD honors lives lost on 9/11 in annual tradition

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer Fire Department keeping with tradition and honoring the lives lost on September 1th back in 2001.

Their ladder truck with flag flying outside the department.

Turn out gear at the front the vehicle.

Brewer has done this every year since the attacks.

Inside the department, two pieces of steel that are from the towers that collapsed.

One inside their museum, the other hanging over their fleet.

“Every now and then, yeah, you do reflect back on what you were doing that day when the events unfolded and it’s a constant reminder of those that sacrificed everything that day and, and it also reminds you why we do what we do every day,” said Deputy Chief Erik Tourtilloute. “Also, to live life each day to the fullest.”

He adds that anyone from the public is welcome to come in and view the steel any time they’d like.

