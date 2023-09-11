Belfast VFW observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers from the Belfast VFW marched in solidarity in observance of the 22nd anniversary of the attack on 9/11.

It is an annual event that brings the community together.

“Today we did our 9/11 remembering service for those who lost their lives at the world trade center in 2001,” Jim Roberts, Commander VFW 3108 Belfast said.

A service in the heart of Belfast, remembering the lives that were forever changed 22 years ago.

“The first responders who went in the building, the victims who were unfortunately killed, murdered, during the attacks in the world trade center,” Roberts said.

A terrorist attack that killed nearly 3000 people, injuring thousands more in what is known as the worst attack in our nation’s history.

“You know, we lost so many police officers and firefighters, port authority officers and civilians that day,” Belfast chief of police Robert Cormier said.

“Even today... some people that responded are still suffering from chemical exposure, from dust, they are still having repercussion from their service,” Roberts said.

The VFW in Belfast led by commander Roberts marched to three locations with support of local law enforcement, carrying a special flag to never forget.

“That flag carried the names of every individual who lost their lives on that day on September 11, 2001,” Roberts said.

They also laid flowers in honor of the victims and their loved ones.

“you know, I don’t think any words can make the pain go away for them, I’m sure they think about this every day, we might only think about this once a year, but they think about this every day,” Cormier said.

As the nation continues to live with the tragedy that impacted so many, Roberts says there is a lot of love in the town of Belfast that celebrated its 250th year.

“We were very honored to have people holler out to us, thank you for your service, it is very nice to have people come out and recognize what we are doing. “Jim Roberts

“You know I think whether you are a police officer, firefighter, civilian, in the united states, we are extremely proud of our country, and it is extremely important that we protect it. We never want to see what happened in 2001 happen again.” Cormier said.

