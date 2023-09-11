Bangor High School JROTC cadets reflect on 9/11 Ceremony

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As folks across the U.S. reflect on this day, folks in Bangor gathered at the waterfront to remember the fallen.

The Bangor High School JROTC held a remembrance ceremony at the waterfront to remember those lost on September 11th 2001.

For this momentous occasion, cadets took great steps in preparation for this day.

Cadet Sgt. Emil Ali Ihson said, “We did tryouts for Sabre team, for Honor Guard, for Flag details and whatnot. And we picked out who we wanted and we sort of just after that, like the entire week, we’ve just been practicing outside our school, doing the flag details, doing the Sabre stuff, doing everything.”

Many of us remember where we were on September 11th.

But, there are young people getting closer to adulthood like these cadets were not even born when the attacks happened -- they say events and experiences like this one are important lessons in their lives.

Ali Ihson said, “It definitely teaches you how deep and emotional it is, because they make sure that they show you the videos, they make sure that you know everything that happened, how like terrifying it was for everybody that experienced it, watched it, tried to just save lives and it’s just, it really like... it touches deeply.”

And through their lessons in JROTC, cadets have the opportunity to learn about these events and how they can bring their skills together to honor those affect by them.

“I definitely really liked the class. It definitely teaches you a lot of different things. Like from events, history, leadership, everything and it’s just you get a really nice, beautiful community together and you just, you experience the moment together,” said Ali Ihson.

