Another Gray & Damp Day Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front remains parked right along the coast and will continue to bring the chance for scattered showers to the region overnight. Areas of fog will also be likely, and lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s. The front will slowly move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight and into early Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be a carbon copy of Monday. Expect overcast skies, scattered showers, and areas of fog. Highs will be slightly cooler with most communities expected to stay in the 70s. The stationary front will move farther offshore Tuesday and could help to bring a slightly drier first half of Wednesday.

Wednesday morning looks to be dry and could even see a few glimpses of sunshine. A cold front by the afternoon will move in from the west and will help to bring the chance of showers & storms Wednesday afternoon & evening. Some eastern communities could keep some showers into early Thursday morning. Wednesday will have highs in the 60s and low 70s. The humidity is expected to stick around for the next few days, but after the front moves through, a much more comfortable airmass returns by the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday both look to be under the control of an area of high pressure. Besides a few showers early Thursday morning, both days will be dry with highs that should reach the low to mid 70s. Expect a lot more sunshine but use these days wisely as we continue to watch what is currently Hurricane Lee for weekend impacts.

We have issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Saturday & Sunday due to the potential impacts of Lee.

Lee has been tough to figure out... This time it is a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen tonight into Tuesday to a Category 4. This will be short-lived as by Tuesday evening Lee will drop to a Cat. 3. This is also when Lee begins to make its turn north. Once this turn is complete, I think we will have a MUCH better idea of what to expect for this weekend.

As of now, it does appear that we will see some sort of maritime, wind & rain impacts. The question is to what extent? This will be dictated by the track of Lee.

Lee will move north along the eastern seaboard and with a weaker trough to our west, Lee will be able to track slightly farther west than we had hoped. For now, it looks like Nova Scotia & New Brunswick could be the hardest hit. Lee will also be moving into colder ocean waters which will help to weaken Lee. So, depending on how quickly Lee moves through these waters will determine how much it will weaken.

Maritime impacts will start to be noticed beginning Wednesday and will get worse into the weekend.

There is still plenty of time for this to change (which it will), but for now it is a good time to start thinking about any necessary preparations.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Areas of locally dense fog and lows that will drop into the 50s and low 60s. NE wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gray skies and scattered showers continue. Areas of patchy fog. Highs in the 60s with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: A few early morning showers with gradual clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT due to impacts from Lee. Potential heavy rainfall & strong winds. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT due to Lee. Lee will be moving into New Brunswick and conditions will slowly improve throughout the day. Highs in the 60s.

