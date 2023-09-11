ALS Association to host annual ‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ event

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Coming together to help fight for a cure and support those impacted by ALS.

That’s happening this Saturday in Orono for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS.

This year, it’s happening on the U-Maine campus.

The Northern New England Chapter of the ALS Association hosts the walk each year.

The walk raises money for vital research and supports for those living with the disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

We spoke to organizers of the walk about how critical this fundraiser is each year for those with ALS and those yet to be diagnosed with the disease.

”This is our signature event for fundraising here in the Bangor area. It really underwrites a lot of our programs that support missions and families in the state of Maine. A lot of people remember the Ice Bucket Challenge and thought that that might have cured ALS. Well, it didn’t give us a cure, but it did allow us to add three new drugs and other promising treatments and therapies into the pipeline to help those living with ALS. But we still need people to continue to support to help us make ALS a livable disease until we can actually come to that day where we ultimately cure it”, ALS Association Care Services Manager Brett Vowles says.

To find a cure for people like Tammy Michaels of Bangor.

We’ve been following her journey with ALS and will have more on how she’s doing tomorrow, including how she is fundraising for the walk herself.

There’s still time to take part just head to walktodefeatals.org.

