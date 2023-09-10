Wicked Muddy Mainer race returns

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Orrington was off to a muddy start Saturday morning.

The annual Wicked Muddy Mainer returned with a brand-new obstacle course, containing twenty different obstacles.

Spanning over one-hundred-and-twenty acres this test of endurance was open to individuals or teams looking to get a little muddy.

Adults and kids tackled the course, receiving medals for completing it.

They even got to go down a huge water slide, into a pond, to rinse all of the mud off.

”Made it very runnable. We didn’t have anyone in front of us. We didn’t have anyone really behind us so we could go at our own pace. We didn’t have to worry about, you know, like, anything really we could just run and go,” said race participant Brittany Clayton.

Tunes blasted throughout the day as runners completed the course.

For more information, you can go to their website: The Wicked Muddy Mainer

