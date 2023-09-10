Wet week ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stalled out front will act as a guide for a weak disturbance that will move through the region today. There are a few scattered showers and storms that are sliding up and along the coast this morning, some of which will lift north into Bangor over the course of the morning. Clouds will increase becoming overcast by the afternoon. The weak disturbance will slowly make its way up the stationary front that is draped along the coastline. As the weak low moves closer, rain will begin to fill in across the state from west to east. Rain will start in western Maine by late afternoon, reaching Bangor and eastern areas by tonight. High temperatures will be much cooler than previous days, reaching the low to mid 70′s. Rain will persist overnight into Monday. Overnight lows drop into the 50′s and 60′s.

The weather will remain unsettled for the beginning of the work week as well. The bulk of the shower activity will push off into New Brunswick by late Monday morning and early afternoon. The system will leave behind another frontal boundary which will help stir up some additional isolated to scattered showers and storms through Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be cool, only reaching the upper 60′s north and low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. There may be a bit of a break in the daily shower activity by Tuesday, as weak and brief ridge of high pressure slides through. However, there is still a chance for some isolated showers primarily across western Maine. More rain, potentially heavy, returns to the forecast for Wednesday as a low pressure system passes to the north of the state and drags a cold front across the region. Rain could be heavy enough to cause potential flash flooding concerns for Wednesday. Rain should clear out by Thursday morning and the rest of the day should be dry.

The front that exits the region Thursday morning will be the same front to interact with Hurricane Lee. While it is still way to early to be certain of any track and impacts, most current model guidance has the cold front nudging Lee just far enough to the east where we would spared from any major impact. But of course the models are still flipping back and forth between a “close to the coast” track and a “farther out to sea” track. Regardless of track, there will still be marine impacts with long period swells building up to 5-6 ft by Thursday, and dangerous rip currents.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. clouds thicken and rain will begin to fill in across the state by the late afternoon. Highs will be more seasonable reaching the low to mid 70′s.

TONIGHT: Rain will persist overnight with rumbles of thunder possible closer to the coast. Lows reach the 50′s and 60′s.

MONDAY: Rain tapers to showers by the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs reach the upper 60′s north and low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly dry, chance for an isolated shower primarily across western and northern Maine. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, potentially heavy. Highs in the 60′s and low 70′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60′s and low 70′s.

