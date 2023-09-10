Wellspring’s hosts annual Race for Recovery 5K event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Wellsprings Eighth Annual Race for Recovery was held on Sunday.

Community members gathered on the Bangor Waterfront to celebrate the hope and possibilities for life in recovery through this 5K.

The event was open to everyone including runners, joggers, walkers, and others.

The race provided an opportunity for the public to learn more about trauma informed substance use and co-occurring mental health treatment.

It also raised funds to support Wellspring’s effort to ensure care for all who are seeking services.

“For me, when I come out and I see the turnout like we’ve got today, it just warms my heart because I know that the community believes in what we’re doing and they support what we’re doing. And that’s what it means to hold a community event,” said Suzanne Farley, Executive Director for Wellspring.

“And so, one of the things that I really want to hammer home is that recovery is an amazing life changing process and even if it may take you another five, ten, fifteen years to accomplish your dreams it’s definitely possible,” stated Matthew Braun.

There was also food, music, and awards offered at the event.

You can learn more about the cause at their website.

