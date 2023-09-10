Patriots drop season opener to Eagles 25-20

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Patriots kicked off their season on a rainy Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

New England fell into a 16-0 deficit early.

On the first drive of the game, the Patriots defense held the Eagles to a field goal.

On the ensuing possession, Mac Jones’s throw to Kendrick Bourne was tipped into the air and caught by Eagles defensive back Darius Slay Jr. He returned that catch all the way to the endzone for a pick-six.

New England’s next drive didn’t end spectacularly.

Ezekiel Elliot fumbled the ball which gave the Eagles the football and allowed them to score through a 5-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith.

After both teams punted on 6 straight possessions the Patriots found the endzone.

In four minutes and 28 seconds, the Patriots put together a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown connection from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry.

New England would close out the half with momentum.

With under 30 seconds to play in the first half Mac Jones found Kendrick Bourne for a 19-yard touchdown. Bringing the game to 16-14.

The Eagles scored two field goals to kick off the second half.

With under four minutes to go the Patriots put together a 6-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in another Kendrick Bourne touchdown. But a failed two-point conversion saw the game stand at 25-20 with 3:35 left to play.

Jalen Hurts scrambled downfield and fumbled the football, giving New England possession.

Gillette Stadium was shaking following the turnover.

With 2:24 to go the Patriots took on a 4th&17.

Mac Jones looked for Hunter Henry who dropped the pass resulting in a turnover on downs.

The two-minute warning hit as the Eagles faced a 4th&2, and New England had a single timeout.

Hurts dropped back to pass, but Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez swatted by the ball, giving New England one last chance at their own 44.

With 1:57 left to go, New England went to work.

The Patriots began a drive that brought them to a critical 4th&11 with under thirty seconds to go.

Jones found rookie Kayshon Boutte for a catch on the sideline, but he couldn’t get a second toe down giving the Eagles the ball.

Hurts kneeled, giving the Patriots a loss to start the season.

New England is back at home next Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.