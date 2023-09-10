The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Fans of cheese made it over to Pittsfield this afternoon.

Manson Park was filled with vendors selling almost any cheese imaginable.

The Maine Cheese Festival featured cheesemakers from across the state who were giving out samples and making sales.

Spruce syrups, oils, soaps, jams, and more were also found at some vendors.

An award ceremony was held on the main stage later in the day.

”We travel a fair amount. We go to a lot of cheese type events or places and any cheese you want it’s here, other than the international stuff. A great great variety of all the cheeses available from Maine, which is way more than I thought there was.” said Karl Lalemand, an attendee at the festival.

“Though the sun is not out, there’s a lot of really lovely bright cheeses that we’re getting to share with everybody and it feels like a good pace of people. There are over 1500 people attending the Maine cheese festival today celebrating all of our Maine artisans and I think everyone has loved everything they’ve tasted. How could they not?” stated Holly Aker, a vendor and board member for the Maine Cheese Guild.

Paired with the festival were food trucks for those who didn’t fill up on samples along with some live music.

Demonstrations were also held showcasing various recipes incorporating Maine cheese, some even using Maine blueberries too.

A beer and wine tent also featured local products.

The seventh annual festival was put on by The Maine Cheese Guild.

