Cross Insurance Center celebrates ten year anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A big anniversary was celebrated this Sunday.

The Cross Insurance Center, in Bangor, held an open house in honor of being open for ten years.

Prior to the doors being unlocked there was a cake cutting ceremony, to appreciate staff and advisors.

The building was opened to the public for guided tours of behind-the-scenes spaces and a barbecue.

“It’s great. I mean, we’re a community driven facility and we want the community to take part in this. It’s exciting for us to see all of these folks behind us coming through, enjoying the space enjoying all the things that we have to offer. It’s fun for us to look back and see all that good stuff happening,” said Chris McGrail, general manager of the Cross Insurance Center.

Kids were able to enjoy bounce houses, face painters, a caricature artist, and much more.

The event ended with a free streaming of “Honey I Shrunk The Kids,” coupled with complimentary popcorn and drinks.

To see a full list of upcoming events, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.