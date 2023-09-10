Brady to be inducted into Patriot’s Hall of Fame in Summer 2024

Brady Ceremony
Brady Ceremony(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - On Sunday Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium.

During a halftime ceremony at the Patriot’s home opener, Robert Kraft made an unprecedented announcement.

The Patriots will forgo the usual 4-year waiting period and induct Tom Brady into the team’s Hall of Fame on June 12th, 2024.

To begin the ceremony Brady sprinted onto the field dawning his old Patriots Jersey.

With his family at his side, Brady went to the podium where he declared “I am a Patriot for life”.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi have your high school football highlights and scores
Sept. 8 First & 5
The Mustangs defeated MCI, 3-0, and Waterville, 5-4, in the last week
Mount View Mustangs off to strong start
WABI TV5 News at 11
Mount View Mustangs off to strong start
High school football graphic
High school football on WABI TV5