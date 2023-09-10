Brady to be inducted into Patriot’s Hall of Fame in Summer 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - On Sunday Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium.

During a halftime ceremony at the Patriot’s home opener, Robert Kraft made an unprecedented announcement.

The Patriots will forgo the usual 4-year waiting period and induct Tom Brady into the team’s Hall of Fame on June 12th, 2024.

To begin the ceremony Brady sprinted onto the field dawning his old Patriots Jersey.

With his family at his side, Brady went to the podium where he declared “I am a Patriot for life”.

