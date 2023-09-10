11 injured after platform collapses at Doubling Point Lighthouse

ARROWSIC, Maine (WMTW) - Eleven people were injured Saturday afternoon after a portion of the walkway at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic collapsed.

Bath Fire Department tells our media partner, WMTW, they responded to reports of a collapsed platform at the lighthouse around 1 p.m.

Officials say they evaluated 11 people who were visiting the lighthouse for injuries, transporting five people to the hospital.

An investigation as to why the platform collapsed is underway.

Bath Police Department, Arrowsic first responders, and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along with the Bath Fire Department.

All access to the lighthouse has been closed off and will remain closed for the time being.

