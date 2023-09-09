Unsettled weather for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front slowly moves and stalls over the state today, keeping the weather unsettled this weekend. We’ll start off with areas of fog this morning. After the fog burns off we’ll be left with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. The cold front will begin to stall along I95 this afternoon. The front will help stir up a few isolated showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. Biggest threat for these thunderstorms will be locally heavy rainfall. Aside from some isolated thunderstorms, most of us may actually end up on the drier side today. Any storms that develop will begin to dissipate tonight due to loss of daytime heating, there is the chance of a few straggling showers along the coast overnight. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with lows dropping into the 50′s and 60′s. The weather will continue to be unsettled on Sunday. The stalled out front will act as rail-road for a weak disturbance that moves in Sunday through Monday. Expect on and off isolated to scattered showers for much of the day on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Then showers become more widespread with rain filling in from west to east overnight. Highs on Sunday will finally cool down to around normal for this time of year with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70′s.

The weather will remain unsettled for the beginning of the work week as well. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with periods of rain and downpours through out the day on Monday. Highs on Monday will be cool, only reaching the upper 60′s north and low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Tuesday we may see a bit of a break from the rain however, shower activity does return to the forecast for the rest of next with possible tropical influence from Lee by next weekend.

We will continue to keep and eye on major Hurricane Lee. Based on current data, two tracks are being favored. Track 1 would bring Lee along the coast and would be the worst-case scenario. This would have a slower moving cold front to our west with a stronger high-pressure system to our east out in the Atlantic. If this scenario comes to fruition, Maine should expect either a Tropical Storm or Category 1 Hurricane by Friday/Saturday. Heavy rainfall, strong sustained winds, storm surge & power outages would all be likely.

Track 2, which would be the best-case scenario would pull Lee farther out to sea. This would need a stronger and faster moving cold front to our west and a weaker high pressure out in the Atlantic. In this case, we could see some outer rain bands from Lee and some maritime impacts.

There is still plenty of time for this to change (which it will), but for now it is a good time to start thinking about any necessary preparations you would need to make if Track 1 occurred.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated storms later this afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. highs reach the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Storms fizzle out, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with fog developing overnight. lows drop into the 50′s and 60′s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Drier for the first half of the day with isolated showers in the afternoon becoming more widespread overnight. highs reach the low to mid 70′s.

MONDAY: Periods on rain, Highs reach the upper 60′s north and low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.