Rogers Farm welcomes families to a field day

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -University of Maine Cooperative Extension showed local families just how fun gardening can be.

Rogers Farm hosted a field day intended for those under twelve.

Some of today’s offerings included melon tastings, a 1k fun run, a shaved ice stand, and various educational workshops.

With many fruits and vegetables in season and flowers in bloom, there was a lot to see or taste.

The free event aimed at teaching the importance native plants and pollinator friendly gardens.

”All the kids are loving it, the shaved ice seems to be the most popular, but they’re really enjoying making some bouquets for themselves, and doing a lot of botanical art, and then we have a graffiti wall. That is kind of a fun memento for today. So, they’ll be able to come back and enjoy it and visit again because it’s open to the public seven days a week. So, it’s not just today that people are welcome, people can come anytime.” said Kate Garland, a horticulture professional from University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

“People are picking flowers, making corsages, and there was a fun run earlier, and it’s a beautiful day today.” said Cabrini, an attendee at the event.

With early Fall being one of the best times to plant vegetables, many guests were encouraged to leave with small plants and seeds.

The annual event wrapped up at one this afternoon, but the farm hosts open houses every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30.

