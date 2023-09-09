Maine Open Lighthouse Day: Where you can climb and learn about lighthouses across the state

Maine (WMTW) - Every year, thousands of people get a chance to climb lighthouses across Maine and learn a little bit more about them.

Saturday, Sept. 9, marks another Maine Open Lighthouse Day, sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation.

The event brings between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors to lighthouses across the coast of Maine. Most lighthouses will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swan’s Island Maine State Ferry from Bass Harbor to Swan’s Island -Click here or call (207) 244-3254.

Burnt Island Lighthouse in Boothbay Harbor*Open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visitors must find their own transportation to the offshore island

Curtis Island Lighthouse in Camden Harbor Visitors must find their own transportation to the island. Kayak tours may be available from Camden Harbor.

Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic Visitor’s will have the chance to meet Karen and Danny McLean, former Coast Guard keepers at Doubling Point and Doubling Point Range Lights.

Dyce Head Lighthouse in Castine

Fort Point Lighthouse in Stockton Springs

Goat Island Lighthouse on Cape Porpoise*Open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Visitor’s must find their own transportation to the island. If you enjoy kayaking, please call Kayak Excursions at (888) 925-7496 or Coastal Maine Kayak at (207) 967-6065 for rates and details.

Grindle Point Lighthouse on Islesboro*Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tower will be closed for climbing. To visit, take the Maine State Ferry from Lincolnville to the island of Islesboro. Schedules and fees: Click here

Kennebec River Range Front & Rear Lights in Arrowsic *Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde

Monhegan Island Lighthouse on Monhegan Island *Open 11:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To visit, use boats from Port Clyde, New Harbor and Boothbay Harbor.

Moose Peak Lighthouse on Mistake Island The private owners will be making two boat trips (7 passengers per trip) from Jonesport to Mistake Island. Please contact the owners of Moose Peak Light at the following email address for more information: moosepeaklighthouse@gmail.com

Owls Head Lighthouse in Owls Head Special Activities: Book Signing – Author Angeli Perrow will sign copies of her popular children’s book, “Lighthouse Dog to the Rescue,” inside the keeper’s house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol

Portland Breakwater Lighthouse (Bug Light) in South Portland

Portland Head Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth *NOTE: Approximately 300 tickets will be made available for visitors on a first-come-first-serve basis on the day of the event, which are necessary for climbing the tower. You must be at least 48 inches tall and able to handle 85+ steps unassisted to climb the tower.

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse in Rockland*Open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland

Squirrel Point Light in Arrowsic *Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Quoddy Head Lighthosue in Lubec *Tower closed for climbing

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.