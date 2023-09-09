The Donut Grove finds permanent home in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local pandemic project has grown and gotten a whole new look in Orono.

The Donut GroVe started with two old friends that were reunited at their high school reunion and found one common passion... delicious vegan donuts.

They began their business working out of local farmer’s markets but have now expanded into a new space they can call there own on Park Street.

Thanks to customers old and new -- they sold out in an hour last weekend.

”Our customers are the best they are. We love chatting with them. We love seeing them come back. Last week it was overwhelming because we saw so many familiar faces that we hadn’t seen for months,” says co-owner Tracy Vassiliev.

“Its been 2 years in the making and we started out really small and its grown so we’re really just grateful to have our own space,” says co-owner Tiffany Harris.

Right now -- they’re open nine to one on the weekends.

They say this isn’t their day job -- Tracy is a teacher and Tiffany is a nurse -- but hope to expand the hours of their passion project down the road.

You can find more info at thedonutgrove.com.

