Crash in Livermore leaves one dead

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Thursday night.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Boothby Road.

First responders found a Toyota Tacoma had driven into a GMC 3500 hauling a horse trailer.

The driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person on the GMC 3500 along with the horses were not hurt.

“Preliminary information provided by witnesses indicated that the operator of the Toyota Tacoma was driving erratically prior to the crash and was weaving from lane to lane,” a release from the agency stated.

The names of those involved have not been released.

