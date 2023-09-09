Belfast photographer invites public to name joyous picture

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Recently, Belfast residents were greeted by a joyous surprise in the harbor.

The Joy Ducks found their way back to Belfast.

The family grew and three ducks were found floating together.

The trio inspired local artists including the photographer behind the popular Facebook page, Humans of Belfast.

The page is filled with beautiful photos of the community.

It’s no surprise this picture went viral -- people posted suggestions for a title and they settled on *Two Humans Rowing.*

You can even purchase the photos, too.

There’s a link to their online store here.

