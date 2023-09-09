Bangor Housing hosts Back to School Street Dance

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful night Friday for a back to school street dance in Bangor.

Bangor Housing hosted their first free outdoor dance at Downeast Circle.

Families packed the park to dance the night away thanks to their special guest DJ Tidbit.

This end of summer party had all the essentials from pizza to snow cones -- even bubbles and glow sticks.

Bangor Housing program directors say events like these that bring the community together are so important.

”It means a lot. A lot of families can’t necessarily do too much. Either they live close by, or they just can’t afford it and it’s nice to have a night out with family,” says Charlotte Southard, Family Achievement Coach at Bangor Housing.

“Yeah, so we’re just providing some sounds for Bangor Housing, making the kids have a good time and yeah, just dancing the night away man. It’s an honor honestly, I just love connecting with the kids and honestly my favorite crowd to connect with and dance with around here,” says DJ Tidbit.

They say this dance went so well -- they will be planning another one.

Bangor Housing provides different services and supports for people all year long.

You can more info here.

